Dudnick, Herbert Joseph, - 86, of Glastonbury, CT passed away peacefully on February 17. Born in Philadelphia on May 19, 1933, to the late Benjamin and Phan Dudnick, Herb was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Robert and Solis, and his beautiful wife of 60 years, Renee. Herb served in the Army during the Korean war, and then went back to school graduating from Temple University. Herb began his career as a journalist with NBC News in 1960. He quickly moved from being a reporter to becoming an Executive Producer for NBC Nightly News in Washington, D.C. Herb stayed in Washington until both Sheryl and Craig had graduated high school. Herb and Renee then moved to New York where Herb helped to create the highly acclaimed news show, NBC News Overnight. From there, he went on to develop the Emmy award winning show, Main Street. Becoming a News Director for the NBC affiliate, KRON, in San Francisco, was Herb's next career move. Herb then left NBC to return to Washington, DC to work for ABC World News Tonight. After his long and successful career, Herb retired with Renee to Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Herb's career was second to his family, and his love of golf. Herb loved to play golf with Renee at both Linwood Country Club and at Harbor Pines Golf Club. When Herb wasn't playing golf, he was watching Tiger Woods, watching football, or talking to his granddaughters. After Renee passed away in 2015, Herb moved to Brandywine in Linwood. In 2018, with failing health, he moved to The Hearth in Glastonbury, CT. He received excellent care at both facilities. Herb is survived by his son Craig Dudnick of Chicago, daughter, Sheryl (Dudnick) Viola, her husband Paul Viola of Glastonbury, CT and their two daughters, Erin Viola of Los Angeles, CA and Chelsea Viola of Shelton, CT. Funeral services will be privately held. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rothgoldsteins.com. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City.
Most Popular
-
Five arrested in Somers Point marijuana raid
-
McGETTIGAN, JOHN JAMES
-
A dozen Inspira nurses gave birth within a year of each other
-
With The Local's Spot, Somers Point bar finally has great food to match great view
-
At 700 pounds, black bear killed in New Jersey sets world record, says national hunting group
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.