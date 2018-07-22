Duffey, John, - 67, of Egg Harbor Township, formerly of Margate, NJ, passed away on Thursday July 19, 2018. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Cleary). Loving father of Erin Duffey (Mark Weikinger), Brian (Eileen) and Sean (Beth). Pop Pop of Samantha, Matthew, Andrew, Brody and the late Logan. Brother of Daniel (Susan), Maureen Brennan (Jim), Colleen Giambalvo (Charles) and the late Margaret Ann Crocco (Tony) and Mary Ellen Clark (Jim); and 17 Duffey and 39 Cleary nieces and nephews. John grew up in Roxborough, PA. Graduated from Roman Catholic High School (1969). Moved to Longport to help run his family business (Parti Pak Deli), where he was the manager then owner for 30 years. John helped cultivate a strong work ethic for many locals. In 1974 John met his wife Mary Ann at Parti Pak. John and Mary Ann married in November 1975. John loved to go fishing with friends in "the deep", crabbing with family on the bridge, and skiing with his family in the Poconos. Later in life John changed careers, and was a member of the Atlantic City Jitney Association. John loved to BBQ, and spend days in his pool teaching his grandchildren how to swim. John and Mary Ann loved to spend time visiting their daughter in South Carolina. They also loved seeing their boys rowing boats in the back bays and ocean. John was a positive influence to many and loved by all. He will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to share in John's Life Celebration Thursday, July 26, from 2:30 6:30 PM followed by his Memorial Mass 7:00 PM at the Church of the Epiphany, 2801 Ventnor Ave., Longport, PA 08403. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 149, Somers Point, NJ 08244 or Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey https:\\ronaldhouse-snj.org. To share your fondest memories of John visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Family service by Jeffries & Keates of Northfield. 609-646-3400
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.