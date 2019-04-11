Duffy, James A. (Jimmy), - 56, of Egg Harbor City, closed his eyes on April 6, 2019 to wake in the waiting arms of his beloved father. He is finally free of the relentless attacks of the Progressive Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis that ravaged his body. He was born in Atlantic City, NJ in 1962 and grew up in Egg Harbor City, NJ. He attended St. Nicholas School in Egg Harbor, St. Joseph High School in Hammonton, and Atlantic Community College in Mays Landing, NJ. Jimmy was a true Renaissance man with various careers and interests from EMT to MIS Technician to bartender to bar and restaurant management to management of the Wave Parking Garage, but his true love and passion was the years he spent in Atlantic City Clubs and radio as "The Red Hot JIMI D" the quintessential disc jockey. Jimmy is predeceased by his treasured father, Jim; his grandparents, Helen and Tony Iaconelli and Teresa and Jim Duffy, Sr; and his uncles, Jack and Ike Iaconelli. He leaves behind in devastation his mother, Ellen Duffy; his sisters, Lisa Klein and Aileen Kolb (Dennis); his nephew, Matt Klein; his nieces, Elise and Elena Klein and Jessica Kolb; his great nieces/nephews, Reilly, Makenna, James and Andrew James; his beloved aunts, Kathy McLaughlin, Terry Daley, Terry Iaconelli, and Dottie Iaconelli; Aunt Barb Palotta; and Godmother, Aunt Mary Ellen Brown; and not least his dear friend "the Wife", Carmela Guzman who stood by his side, rosary in hand. He held his cousins, Gina, John, Tony, Michael, Steven, Kevin and Matthew Iaconelli close to his heart and relished the holiday gatherings with family and friends. And friends, he had a few but then again too many to mention. But he carried you in his heart and was grateful for your prayers and support throughout his illness. Jimmy was a brave warrior and even in his weakest moments his wit and playful spirit shone through. Unquestionably his own person, he was more than willing to stand up to the world in his support of President Trump. He will be missed every moment of every day because he touched so many lives. Friends will be received at St. Michael's Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City on Saturday, April 13th from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
