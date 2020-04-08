Duffy, Shane Justin, - 46, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 3, 2020. Shane was born in Somers Point, New Jersey. He is the son of Michael Duffy and Kathleen McCourt. Shane attended school in the Egg Harbor Township School District. He was a commercial fisherman. Shane's love and passion were for his daughter Paige and the ocean. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter Paige Duffy (Brandon Wright) and his granddaughters Lilah and Ellie. He is also survived by his siblings Michael Duffy (Jennifer), Christie Brainard, Samantha Stroby (Doug), Justin Duffy (Michele), Shawn Duffy (Katie), Patrick Duffy, and many nieces and nephews. Service will be private. To share your fondest memory of Shane please visit www.jeffriesandkeates@lifecelebration.com Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Shane Duffy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
N.J. expanded unemployment benefits may hit temporary hiccups
-
South Jersey shore communities limit short-term rental business amid COVID-19
-
LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: A second death in Cape May County, 24 more cases in Atlantic
-
Mays Landing man dies in crash on Black Horse Pike
-
A New York radio reporter, a party on LBI and now 2 dead from coronavirus
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.