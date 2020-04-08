Duffy, Shane Justin, - 46, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 3, 2020. Shane was born in Somers Point, New Jersey. He is the son of Michael Duffy and Kathleen McCourt. Shane attended school in the Egg Harbor Township School District. He was a commercial fisherman. Shane's love and passion were for his daughter Paige and the ocean. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter Paige Duffy (Brandon Wright) and his granddaughters Lilah and Ellie. He is also survived by his siblings Michael Duffy (Jennifer), Christie Brainard, Samantha Stroby (Doug), Justin Duffy (Michele), Shawn Duffy (Katie), Patrick Duffy, and many nieces and nephews. Service will be private. To share your fondest memory of Shane please visit www.jeffriesandkeates@lifecelebration.com Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.

To plant a tree in memory of Shane Duffy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries