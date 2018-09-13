Dugan, Ann Gibbons, - 73, of Ocean City, NJ, died peacefully at her home in Philadelphia with loved ones by her side on August 18, 2018. Ann was born in Providence, Rhode Island on September 18, 1944 to Anna (Norberg) Gibbons and Frederick Gibbons. She attended St. Xavier High School in Providence and was a 1967 graduate of Salve Regina College in Newport, Rhode Island. She earned a Master of Library Science from the University of Rhode Island in 1981. She was a Program Manager for Arctic Slope Regional Corporation serving the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with responsibilities nationwide for library, records and information management services. She retired in October 2017. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Henry E. Dugan, by her daughter Kelly Dugan of Brooklyn, New York and by her son Ryan Dugan of Glen Burnie, Maryland. She leaves behind dear friends from her years growing up in Rhode Island, and from living and working in New England, Medford Lakes, NJ, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Ocean City, NJ. Ann loved art, gardening and people, as well as the mad search for the perfect item for home, gift or person. Her particular affinity for antiques developed into an avocation as a dealer in both Washington, D.C. at the Georgetown Flea Market and in Avalon, NJ at AJ's Antiques. She was a woman with great energy, compassion and ethics. Her effect on others was remarkable because she saw good in everyone she met. She will be missed, every day for as long as there are people who knew her. Donations can be made in Ann's honor to the League of Women Voters and the Cape May County Animal Shelter. A memorial will be held on September 22, 2018 in Ocean City, New Jersey. Contact the family for details.
