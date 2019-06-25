Duncan, Elizabeth M., - 84, of Hi-Nella, NJ passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Loving mother of 4, grandmother of 2 and great-grandmother of 5. She has left us to be with the Lord in Heaven. No more pain, we will never forget you or ever stop loving you. Services for Mrs. Duncan will be held privately under the direction of the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, Atco, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.

