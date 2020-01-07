Duncan, Mary L., - 80, of Wildwood, NJ passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was a member of Asbury AME Church. She is survived by her son, Shannon (Natalie) Colson; her grandchildren, Elijah and Alana; her niece, Beverly Colson; and nephew, Charles Colson. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Asbury AME Church, 4101 New Jersey Avenue, Wildwood, where a viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Household of Ruth Cemetery, Whitesboro. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Asbury AME Church
4101 New Jersey Avenue
Wildwood, NJ 08260
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.
Jan 10
Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
11:00AM
Asbury AME Church
4101 New Jersey Avenue
Wildwood, NJ 08260
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Service begins.
