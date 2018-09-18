Duncumb, Kenneth Irving, - 100, of N Cape May, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Cape Reg. Medical Center. Ken was born in Brooklyn, NJ and had resided in the Cape May area since 1982. He was formerly of North Plainfield and Brooklyn, NY. Ken was a retired Equipment Operator and worked for PSE&G out of Linden, NJ. Ken proudly served his country as a Merchant Marine and was activated to the US Coast Guard during WW II. He was a member of the Villas Fishing Club and the Moose Lodge in Erma. Ken was a man of many talents and few words. He was preceded in death by his first wife Lydia (nee Swirgda) and his second wife Rose Marie (nee Reiss). He is survived by his best friend and caregiver Margie Johnson; two daughters, Susan (James Triano) Duncumb and Valerie (Dale) Harding; six grandchildren, Joseph, Cheryl, Jacqueline, Jonathan, Benjamin and Jessica. He also leaves five great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at the Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
