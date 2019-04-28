DUNFEE, ELEANOR J. (JANNEY), - of Rancocas, , NJ passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 25 after a brief illness. She was born August 25, 1935 to Frances and Ernest Janney. For 49 years, Teacher Nora touched the lives of hundreds of children as headmistress of Rancocas Friends Nursery school. She was a lifetime member of Rancocas Friends Meeting and an active member of the Civic and Historical Societies. A self-taught watercolor artist, her favorite subjects were the homes of Rancocas and her beloved LBI. Nora was predeceased by her husband Marvin, siblings Billy, Ernest, Ruth, Emily and Margaret. She is survived by her fiancé Ross Van Ness Bayer, sister Frances Ventola, sister-in-law Missy Janney, brother-in-law Larry Dunfee, son Chip (Keiren), daughter Sara, daughter Fran (Jeff) and was cherished Mom Mom to Shane, Owen, McKenna, Cameron, Hunter and Alexander. Visitation May 4, 1-3pm at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. Memorial Service Sunday May 5, 12pm Rancocas Friends Meetinghouse, 201 Main St., Rancocas. www.perinchief.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.