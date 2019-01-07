DUNGAN, SANDRA M. “SANDY”, 41
December 2, 2018. Born in Somers Point, Sandy attended Ocean City High School. She later graduated in the top of her class at Cape May County Vo-tech as a licensed practical nurse. She worked in a variety of settings and shined in long-term care, where she treated residents with love, humor, and great competence. Sandy endured many struggles in her short life. At her best, she was a kind and caring soul with a keen intellect. She sang beautifully, had a talent for cooking, a heart for animals and a strong love of family. She loved to laugh and entertain others with her great sense of humor. Sandy is survived by her daughter, Taylor Dungan; her mother, Beth Cornman; her father, Ben Dungan, Jr.; brother, Benjamin (Diana) Dungan III; step-mother, Beverlie Dungan; Grandmother, Florence Dungan; Aunt Bonnie (Pete) Ault; Aunt Tina (Ed) Gibson; Uncle George (Lily) Cornman; and cousin Kyle-Paul Gibson. She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Benjamin Lewis Dungan, and maternal grandparents, G. Edward and Margaret Q. Cornman. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on her birthday, Wednesday, January 9, at Mission Point Church 900 W New York Ave, Somers Point from 10:30 to 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service to begin at 11 a.m. Donations in Sandy’s name may be made online to Beacon Animal Rescue.
