Dunham, Martha Anne, - 88, of Atlantic City, NJ entered into rest on Thursday July 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Montreal, Canada she was the loving daughter of the late Harry J. Born Jr., and Florence M. (Provencher) Born. She was the devoted wife of the late Carl Clyde Dunham, Jr. Martha was the manager for a local flower shop for many years. She loved flowers, traveling with her friends, knitting, reading, cooking, and her especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the Caesars' Women's Club and enjoyed ceramic's and volunteer work. Martha embodied the positive traits of being sassy, funny, entertaining, and being helpful. Martha will be missed and fondly remembered by her son; Vincent S. Male, daughter; Denise M. Fritz, granddaughters; Patricia Fritz-Kauffman, Meredith Egan and great-grandchildren; Hunter, Kate, and Andrew Kauffman. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Martha's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on July 10, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 1409 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church in Martha's memory. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Martha please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
