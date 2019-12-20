Dunleavy, Robert, - 83, of Cape May, NJ passed away at home after a long illness on December 17, 2019. He was born on in June 1936 to the late Robert and Eleanor in Philadelphia Pa. Robert was a graduate of Ridley High School and Pennsylvania Military College, (Widener University). He also served in the US Army and retired as a Captain. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia (née Haubrich), five children Brian (Livia) of Cape May, Robert of Ridley Township, Linda Sheckler (Charles) of Boothwyn, PA, Paul (Maureen) of Key Largo, FL, and David (Carole) of Cape May Court House, ten grandchildren, Amanda, Rachel, Kyle, Paul, Amber, Alex, Jake, Chelsea, Dawson and Shane, and five great grandchildren. Robert was employed by Mobil Oil and Hamilton Horizons Credit Union. He enjoyed all Philadelphia Sports and volunteered at Cape Regional Medical Center. He loved to golf and take his family fishing and boating in Cape May and Wildwood. The family would like to thank Bayada Hospice for their wonderful care of Robert during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cape Regional Hospital Surgical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH, NJ 08210 would be appreciated. Funeral service will be 11 o'clock on Friday, December 27 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, and visitation from 10-11. Burial will be private. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
