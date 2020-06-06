Dunmore, Hilda Smith, - 57, of Egg Harbor Twp., entered into eternal peace on Friday, May 29th at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. She was born on February 12, 1963 in Ocean City, NJ to Willie James and the late Pearlie Mae Dunmore. Miss Hilda graduated from Ocean City High School and continued her education at The College of New Jersey (formerly Trenton State College) were she received a Bachelors of Science degree in Nursing. She knew she wanted to be a nurse at an early age. She volunteered at the Ocean City Rescue Squad and became an EMT while in high school. She work at Seaside Childrens Hospital in Atlantic City while in college. She remained in the Trenton area where she honed her craft at Princeton Medical Center and St. Frances Hospitals. She returned to the shore area where she worked in the Intensive Care Unit at Shore Medical Center for almost 20 years. Miss Hilda loved traveling and vacationing to the Caribbean. Her favorite trips were the cruise to Alaska, with her Trenton family, and Aruba with her Shore Medical family. She enjoyed crocheting, word games and collecting elephants. She had a huge heart, a warm smile and a compassionate spirit. Hilda dedicated her life to caring for her family, especially her parents. She leaves to cherish her fond and loving memories: her father, Willie J. Dunmore; 4 brothers: William J. Dunmore, Samuel J. Dunmore (Cindy), Charles E. Dunmore, Middleton Dunmore and 2 sisters: Priscilla D. Richardson (Wardell) and twin sister Marcia D. Johnson; dearest friend Ernestine Bell and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, June 8th at 11:00 with a viewing from 10 to 11. Professional services entrusted to Godrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 with limitations and a private internment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. For condolences to the family please visit www,godfreyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries