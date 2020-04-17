Dunn, Betty Jeane, - 81, of Northfield, Jeannie was born on November 24, 1938 and entered Heaven's gates from Shore Medical Center on April 8, 2020. Jeannie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a talented artist and piano/organ player and had an unwavering faith in God. Jeannie was predeceased by her husband, Nathaniel N. Dunn. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Hughes and her husband Gregory. She is also survived by her granddaughter Rachel Rogers and her husband Christopher, her grandson Gregory Hughes Jr. and his wife Ellen, and two great-grandsons, Kai Rogers and Jace Rogers. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later undetermined date. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Adams Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.

