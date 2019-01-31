Dunn, Thomas Edward, III, - 76, of Absecon, passed away at home on Monday January 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a life-long resident of Absecon and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1960. Thomas honorably served in the US Navy from 1961 to 1966. He retired from Verizon in 2001 after 32 years of service. Tommy met the love of his life Rose Ann and they were married on May 12, 1962. Happily married 4 months shy of 57 years. Thomas loved spending time with his loving and devoted family and enjoyed spending his winters in the Florida Keys. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Agnes Dunn; his brother Jack; and grandson, Billy. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Rose Ann; his 3 children who adored him, Terri (Brian) Garman, TJ (Laura) Dunn and Gineen (Michael) DeMari; PopPop to Charissa, Tori, Lindsey and Michael; Great-Grandchildren, Chase and Noah; brothers, Bill, Bob (Diane), Mike (Julie), Jim (Kathy), Steve (Joan) and sister, Randi (Chuck) Lawson. Visitation for family and friends will be 9AM to10:30AM Saturday February 2, 2019, with a service immediately following at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon (609-641-0071). Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit parselsfh.com. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Atlantic Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 1633, Absecon, NJ 08201. Thomas will always live in our hearts and forever will be missed and cherished by his broken hearted family.
