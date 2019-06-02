Dunphey, Nancy (nee Bottomley), - of Manahawkin, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Richard and her son, William. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 at the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 333 N. Main St. Manahawkin. In lieu of flowers, Nancy requested that donations be made to Wounded Warriors. Please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.
