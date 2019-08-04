Duprez, Dorothy, - of Galloway, was born in NY City and lived in Bayshore, Long Island as a child. She graduated from Kings County Hospital School of Nursing and practiced Industrial Nursing. She married Hughes Duprez on August 1, 1954. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Hughes; three children, Stephen, Jacqueline, Brigitte; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. While raising her children, she enjoyed skiing, tennis, and swimming. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 all being held at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
