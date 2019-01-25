Durante, Paul A., - 76, of Smithville, was called to heaven on January 21, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, NJ on January 15, 1943, to Teresa and Michael Durante. He graduated from Point Pleasant High School and Stockton College in 1976 with a Business Degree. He was an Air Force Veteran and was Director of Sales for Amerisource Bergen Drug Corp winning many awards during his career for his top performance and was loved and respected by all who worked for him. After he retired, he was a volunteer at Bacharach Rehabilitation for many years giving back for the care he was given after suffering a stroke in 2004. He was loved by all and was known for his quick wit, fabulous dancing, and kindness. He proudly loved the NY Giants and Mets, fast cars, rock bands, and his dog Jenni. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Susan Durante( Morgan), daughters Melissa Durante of Clinton Utah & Lisa Durante-Johnson of Little Egg Harbor; sons Paul J Durante of Smithville & Christopher Durante of Forked River; grandchildren Paul F Durante,Christopher Johnson, Matthew Johnson,Alexis Pluta and Gabriella Pluta; brother Michael Durante; niece & nephews. A celebration of his life will be on Sunday, January 27 at 2 PM at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home 58 South New York Rd ( Route 9) Galloway, NJ.
