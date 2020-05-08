Durham, William "Timmy", Sr., - 51, of Vineland, NJ passed away tragically on Monday evening May 4, 2020, at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Timmy was born in Millville and raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong city resident. Tim was a graduate from Vineland High School, Class of 1988. Along with his wife they owned and operated their own carpet cleaning business before being hired by the State of N.J. Dept of Corrections. He was employed for the past 19 yrs as a Senior Corrections Officer at the South Woods State Prison, Bridgeton, NJ. Tim enjoyed caring for his home, working in his yard, camping, restoring old mustangs and dirt bike racing with his family. Most of all he enjoyed his time spent with family. He is survived by his high school sweetheart/wife for a total of 32 yrs.; Tiffany (Hinckley) Durham, 2 sons; Billy & Gage Durham, Father; William Durham, Jr., Mother; Gail May, Sister; Tara Emeigh, 2 nieces; Lexi & Lauren Emeigh, Mother in-law's; Cathy (Bill) Everland & Linda Hinckley, Father in-law; Jerry (Beth) Hinckley as well as his 3 furbabies & extended Durham, Macken & Hinckley families. Private family funeral services will be conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home. A public memorial service will be conducted at a time when it is safe for everyone to gather and remember what a special person Timmy Durham was and meant to everyone. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made through his personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/timmy-durham. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
