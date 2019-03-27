Durkin, Edward P., - 78, of North Wildwood, Passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A result of a traumatic brain injury. Resident of North Wildwood, formerly of NE Philadelphia and Germantown.Retired employee of Sears Roebuck and Verizon. Member of the North Wildwood Elks Lodge #1896. Ed is predeceased by his daughter, Beth Corkery. Survived by his beloved spouse of Emilie ( nee Brown) Durkin for 53 years, also survived by son, Patrick E. of Lake Worth, FL., son in law, Mark Corkery, grandchildren, Dylan Corkery, Megan Corkery and Kellen Durkin. Ed loved his family and was quick with a joke. He enjoyed playing the horses and beer. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Service 11 am Saturday, April 6, 2019, wih a calling time from 10 am to 10:45 am at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., N. Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences may be made at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
