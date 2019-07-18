Duross, James Joseph Jr., - 73, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Shore Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was a Vietnam Veteran of the Navy, and a member of the Merchant Marines in his early career for 8 years and traveled the world. He then worked for NASA in Florida as a Missile Tracker for space shuttles for 10 years. Jim moved locally and worked in security for various casinos in Atlantic City, US Security for 9 years and security at Boardwalk Hall and the Casino Control Commission to date. While working for Tropicana Casino Security he met his wife Linda who was also working in security. They fell in love and eventually married in 1991 for 27 years to date. They lived first in Somers Point, and then in Egg Harbor Township for 18 years. Jim loved to travel, he and his wife went to various cities over the years to reunions for his ship, The Pawcatuck. He was an avid collector of space memorabilia and volunteered with his wife for 20 years at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. He is predeceased by his parents, James and Mary Duross. He is survived by his wife, Linda; sister, Lillian DePreter of Minnesota; cousin, Bernice Braunius of Williamstown, NJ. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Dr. Donald Perry; sister-in-laws, Barbara Perry-Silva and Patricia Perry, bother-in-law Scott Jones, and nephews Connor and Brad Jones. A visitation will be held from 11am-12pm on Friday, July 19th, followed by a 12pm service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home 1707 New Road, Linwood. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
ATLAS CONSTRUCTION ROOFING SIDING All Phases of Construction! Painting, Power washing, Bathr…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.