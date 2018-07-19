Dutra, D'Lee P. Jr., - 78, of Rosenhayn, beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on July 15, 2018. Born in Vintondale, Pennsylvania on November 16, 1939, D'Lee moved to Vineland with his parents and siblings in the 1940s and lived in Vineland for over 60 years. He graduated from Vineland High School in 1958. Upon graduation, D'Lee became one of the earliest employees of the Dutra Sheet Metal Co. and later came to own the business. In 1967 he married Florence, and for 50 years they raised three children and watched their grandchildren grow. Known and adored by many, D'Lee truly loved life. He was an avid skier and a member of the Mahogany Run Ski Club of Vineland. He enjoyed traveling, visiting several countries with Florence, family, and relatives. D'Lee loved animals, especially the family dachshunds. He was a member of the Millville Elks, and a retired member of the Sheet Metal Workers' International Association, Local 27. In later years, he enjoyed hearing about and spending time with his grandchildren, attending their numerous sporting events and activities. He also relished Saturday mornings with his breakfast crew. D'Lee will be fondly remembered by his three children: Bruce (Lisa) of Vineland, Margaret (Ron Jr.) Durham of Rosenhayn, and Dan of Millville; his grandchildren Samantha, Steven, Emma, Dana, Madeleine, David, and Spencer; his sisters Margaret, Beatrice, Catherine, Caroline, Janet, and Elaine; brother-in-law Bruce; family friend Rosalie; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and numerous friends. He was predeceased by his brother John. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 741 E. Walnut Rd, Vineland, NJ at 11:00am on Saturday, July 21. A celebration of D'Lee's life will follow from 12:30pm to 4:30pm at The Grove at Centerton, 1022 Almond Road, Pittsgrove Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland County SPCA, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland. To email condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
