Dwyer, James Joshua (Josh), - 47, of Atlantic City, NJ, died at his home and then went instantly Home to his abode in heaven on May 23rd, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Josh lived in Philly, Upper Township, Ocean City and had just moved to Atlantic City to an oceanfront 25th floor apartment where Josh keep lifeguard abreast of the swimmers while looking down, making sure they stay safe and whistling them back when they go out too far. That's what Josh was doing on his final day with us being loyally on guard duty. Josh was a jack of all trades for Dwyer Real Estate from running restaurants, selling and renting real estate, leasing commercial space to conducting construction meetings. Josh graduated from St. Augustine's church grade school, St. Augustine Prep in Richland, NJ and received a BA from Rutgers University in 1997. Josh wrestled and played football all four years at the Prep. He was a huge fan of all Philly Pro sports while maintaining Sixers front row seats and Phillies box seats. He was a proud 5 year veteran of the Wildwood Beach Patrol. Josh loved golfing and fishing ! He was a devoted Roman Catholic who loved all faiths knowing that all faiths in God work together for good. He often ran a Rosary group at St. Augustines prior to his Traumatic Brain Tumor taking hold! Survivors include father, James Dwyer, mother, Peggy Dwyer, siblings: Brendan Dwyer, Peter Dwyer and Meghan Dwyer. Also surviving are his Aunt Kathy + Uncle Ed McCaffrey, Aunt Judy+Uncle Bob Hoepfl, Aunt Patty+Uncle Bill Schull, Uncle Michael + Aunt Babara Dwyer, Aunt Lucille Dwyer, Aunt MaryJane +Uncle Joe McDevitt, Uncle Kevin+ Aunt Colleen Dwyer, and Aunt Helen. Josh was preceded in death by his Maternal and Paternal Grandparents, his Aunt Dot and Judge Joe McCabe, and his beloved Uncle John X. Dwyer with whom he shared a very special and wonderful loving affinity. Josh had many "Great Fantastic" cousins as he would often say, that are too many to mention herein. Josh's body has been Cremated in accordance with is his wishes. His Inimitable Loving Spirit will live on eternally in heaven and in all whom he touched in life. Future Memorial Services Information will be available when finalized because of COVID19 by visiting www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
