Dzialo, Paul S., Sr., - 57, Williamstown formerly of Brigantine passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Paul was born in Belleview, NJ. and raised in Mountain Lakes NJ. After college he relocated to Brigantine. He was formerly a craps dealer at Caesar's Hotel and Casino. Once Paul received his real estate license he owned and operated several real estate companies in Brigantine. Among them were Vitale Real Estate, Century 21, Brigantine Realty and Weichert Realty. He also formerly owned Brigantine Taxi, Atlantic-Brigantine Landscaping, LLC, the Brigantine Journal Newspaper and he also was a general contractor. Paul enjoyed fishing and boating. Paul is survived by his sons Paul S. Dzialo Jr and Cody Dzialo, his mother Diane Dzialo (nee Byers) and his brother Robert. He is predeceased by his father Edward and his brother Danny. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Paul's Life Celebration gathering on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 1 to 3 pm at the Brigantine Elks Lodge, 400 West Shore Drive, Brigantine. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Paul's memory to the American Heart Association, 300 5Th Ave, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. To share your fondest memory of Paul please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
