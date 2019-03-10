East, George R, - 71, of Mays Landing, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after a long illness. George was predeceased by his parents, Thomas & Carolyn (Hess) East, his siblings, Tom, Lewis, Viola (Bob), Raymond (Jane), Robert & Dorothy, as well as son-in-law Robert Lee. George is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, OK Cha (Pak) East, children, Jannie Lee of Virginia, Mary Risley (Doug) of Mays Landing, George East, Jr. (Erica) of Alaska and Windy Hannaman (Sean) of Alaska. Grandchildren, George, III, Emily, Matthew, James, Kyle, Brenna, Kaelyn, Hunter, Jessica, Riley, Carly and great grandchild Evey. Siblings, Bill East (Kathy), Betty Krick (Richard), Dave (Peg) and many nieces and nephews. George was a US Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He received many awards and commendations during his 20 year military career. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery, Estelle Manor Park, 109 NJ-50, Mays Landing, NJ. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
