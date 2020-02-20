Eberhart, Anita L. , - 86, of Galloway, was born to Eunice Ann and Harry Charles Eberhart Atlantic City, August 15, 1933. She passed away February 7, 2020. Anita is graduate of Atlantic City High School Class of 1951. She received her Bachelor's degree from Glassboro State Teachers College in 1955. Anita began her career as a teacher in the Egg Harbor Township Public School District. She later obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Reading from Temple University and became one of two Reading Specialists/Supervisors in the district in 1967. She retired from the district after 42 years. She was a member and Elder of Jethro Memorial Presbyterian Church and was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, Iota Chapter for 50 years. Anita leaves to cherish many wonderful memories: her beloved daughter, Chalon Anita Eberhart; grandson, Joseph Brio'n Eberhart; sister, Delores "Cissy" Bailey; brother-in-law, Myers "Sonny" Evans; nieces, Marla Tiye Vieira, Vanessa Spence (Gregory) and Valerie Bailey; nephews, Michael Bailey and Hassan Ansah; Godchildren, Patrice Leatherberry and William "Billy" Johnson; and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, February 22, 2020, Jethro Memorial Presbyterian Church, 423 North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anita Eberhart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries