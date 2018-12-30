Eby, Helen, - 95, of Folsom, passed away peacefully Friday December 28, 2018 at the Fountains at Cedar Parke in Atco. She was born in Philadelphia, raised in Folsom and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1940. Helen worked for Bellevue Drug Store in Hammonton for many years. She was a member WELCA of St. James Lutheran Church and loved to sing in the choir. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and watching Hummingbirds. Through thick and thin, she was a loyal Phillies fan. She is predeceased by her husband Edward "Reds" Eby, Sr., her son John C. Eby, brothers John Mitchell and George Smith, Sr. and sister Marie Mayers. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Mottola (Lou) of Mays Landing, Betty Lou Haines (Donald) and Sally Costa (Joe) of Hammonton, Barbara Costello (John) of Linwood, her son Edward F. Eby, Jr. of Chesilhurst, and her daughter in law Karen Eby of Folsom. Two sisters, Betty Rowe and Dolly Alminde both of Folsom. Loving Grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 9. Family and friends are invited to attend her church viewing Monday 9:00 11:00am St. James Lutheran Church 1341 Mays Landing Rd. Folsom, NJ 08037. Services will be held at 11:00am. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made to St. James Lutheran Church. Please share condolences at: (www.marinellafuneralhome.com).
