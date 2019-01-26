Ecker, Claire L., - 90, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Born in Trenton, NJ Claire spent time working in Trenton as a Secretary for the State of New Jersey before moving to Long Beach Island in 1976 and eventually to Little Egg Harbor in 2005. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit Episcopal NJ Church in Tuckerton, was a volunteer at the Tuckerton Seaport, was on the Tuckerton Library Board and was a member of the Garden Club and Doll Club. She enjoyed antiquing and carving shorebirds and was a very active and organized person. Claire was predeceased by her husband Frederick Ecker in 2005. She is survived by her loving brother James Lafkas of Richmond, VA, her significant other George Currie, as well as many special friends and her beloved sisterhood. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 28, 2019, from 2-6pm with a Funeral Service at 5:30 pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Entombment will be held on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at 11 am in Greenwood Cemetery, Trenton, NJ. For condolences go to www.maxwellfunerhome.com. Donations in Claire's Memory can be made to Popcorn Park Zoo at www.ahscares.org or Church of the Holy Spirit 220 E. Main Street P.O. Box 174 Tuckerton NJ 08087.
