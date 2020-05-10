Eckersley, Clara (Claire), - 97 years young, of Marmora, passed away on May 7, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1922 to the late Edward and Ethel (Strang) Simpkins in Cumberland County, NJ. She was the wife of the late Winston Eckersley and is survived by her daughter Jeanne Garbarino, son-in-law Vincent Garbarino and grandson Derek, of Millville, NJ. She was predeceased by her brother Earl and sister Thelma. Claire had a number of careers starting with working in the sewing factory in Woodbine, making uniforms for soldiers during World War II. She later became a hairdresser in Sea Isle city for many years, followed by driving a school bus in Upper Township and then the Jitney in Ocean City. She loved to go metal detecting on the beach. She worked in her yard and garden into her 90's. She also loved to go fishing and clamming and helping other people. She had a terrific sense of humor, which kept her young at heart. She truly enjoyed being around children, especially her grandson. Neighborhood children loved to visit and play games with her throughout her life in Marmora. She will be greatly missed, but she will live on through all of our memories. Due to current restrictions a memorial service for Clara will be held at a later date. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfeyfuneralhome.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Clara Eckersley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
LIVE UPDATES: Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days in NJ
-
ADCOCK, NATHAN J.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.