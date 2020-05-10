Eckersley, Clara (Claire), - 97 years young, of Marmora, passed away on May 7, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1922 to the late Edward and Ethel (Strang) Simpkins in Cumberland County, NJ. She was the wife of the late Winston Eckersley and is survived by her daughter Jeanne Garbarino, son-in-law Vincent Garbarino and grandson Derek, of Millville, NJ. She was predeceased by her brother Earl and sister Thelma. Claire had a number of careers starting with working in the sewing factory in Woodbine, making uniforms for soldiers during World War II. She later became a hairdresser in Sea Isle city for many years, followed by driving a school bus in Upper Township and then the Jitney in Ocean City. She loved to go metal detecting on the beach. She worked in her yard and garden into her 90's. She also loved to go fishing and clamming and helping other people. She had a terrific sense of humor, which kept her young at heart. She truly enjoyed being around children, especially her grandson. Neighborhood children loved to visit and play games with her throughout her life in Marmora. She will be greatly missed, but she will live on through all of our memories. Due to current restrictions a memorial service for Clara will be held at a later date. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfeyfuneralhome.com

