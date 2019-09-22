Eckert, Antoinette "Toni" (Annarelli), - 82, a long-time resident of Naples, Florida, died on September 14, 2019, after a battle with cancer. She grew up and lived in Ocean City, NJ for her first 47 years of life. She was the daughter of Michael and Antoinette Annarelli. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald Eckert Sr, her children, Connie Eckert of Bonita Springs, FL, Donald Eckert Jr. (Matthew Park) of Naples, FL, and Clark Eckert (Penny) of Little River, SC, and many nieces and nephews. She was a loving grandmother to Marissa Henkel, Dominic Henkel, Shelly Phillips, Bryan Phillips, and Jarrett Watson. She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Monica Henkel of Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, The Antoinette Eckert Memorial Fund can be found at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/ToniEckert for those who would like to make a contribution. A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church at 625 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108 on October 11 at 11:00 am.
