Eckert Braun, Debra L., - 56, of Egg Harbor Township, formerly of Hammonton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Born in Vineland, she was a lifelong area resident. Debbie formerly worked as an accountant for Hilton Casino in Atlantic City and as a hair stylist at Hair Bare. Debbie volunteered as an EMT in Galloway Township. Debbie loved the Lord and enjoyed volunteering and doing puppet shows at nursing homes. She loved The Hammonton Baptist Church, where she was a member. She was a great mom, wife, sister and friend. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Carol Eckert and her brothers, Ronnie Eckert; Karl Luchenburg. Debbie is survived by her husband, Robert DePaul, her son, Axel Braun, her sister, Cynthia Eckert and her brothers, Glen Luchenburg; Jimmy Eckert and her longtime friend, Robin Selk. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 12:00 pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ where a viewing will be held 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Egg Harbor City Cemetery. (www.carnesalefuneralhome)

