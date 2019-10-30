Edelmann, Madeline Claire (nee Schwartz), - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Atlantic City Medical Center surrounded by family. Mrs. Edelmann was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to John R. and Claire B (Konkolewski) Schwartz on March 1, 1942. She married Edward A. Edelmann in October 1961; they moved to New Jersey in 1968, settling in Bargaintown (now Egg Harbor Township) in 1972. Mrs. Edelmann was a long-time employee of Bally's Park Place Hotel and Casino and spent some of her retired years employed at Donna's Hallmark Shop in Somers Point. Sharing memories of a caring mother, a hard-working woman, avid gardener, creative seamstress, a fantastic baker, animal lover and beach days in Ocean City with tomato mayonnaise sandwiches washed down with salty Kool-aid are daughters Suzanne (Kim) Harmon, Christine (Scott) Brammer, Kate (Brian ) Harris and son, Ted (Shana) Edelmann, grandchildren Neil and Abby Von Ahn, Natalie and Drew Brammer, Brandon and Taylor Harris, Emma and Erika Edelmann as well as great-grandchildren Sarah and Katie Von Ahn, Rose and Lily Maston. She is survived by brother Jack (Diane) Schwartz, niece Kathy, nephews David and Christopher and their families. She leaves behind cousins, friends and special aunt, Alma DeMezza. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Edward. Following her wishes, she will be cremated with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Atlantic County Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

