Eden, Frances Antoinette (nee Musarra), - of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2018. Frances was a first-generation Italian-American, born in Atlantic City, NJ; her parents, Joseph and Frances Musarra immigrated from Sicily, Italy to the United States through Ellis Island in 1919. Frances graduated from Atlantic City High School. She met and was married 57 years to the love of her life, the late James R. Eden. Frances worked for the City of Pleasantville for 18 years as an Administrative Secretary. She was devoted and very proud of her family of four children, 11 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Frances enjoyed regular trips to Boscov's, traveling with her family, gardening and actively taking care of her home. A true matriarch, her infinite energy, love, and zest for life were blessings to all who knew her. She is predeceased by her parents; husband; siblings Sadie Johnson, Joseph Musarra and Rocky Musarra. She is survived by her children, Anthony (Janet), Joseph (fiancé Rebecca), James (Christine), and Frances Mary Butler; her grandchildren, Christopher, Vanessa, Jennifer, Erika, Falon, James, David, Lauren, Alexander, Sean, and Siena; her great grandchildren, Tyler, Jeremy, Victoria, Logan, Benjamin, Charlotte and one more great grandson on the way. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 11:00am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. The family will receive friends from 9:00am until the time of mass. Interment will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to South Jersey Gilda's Club at: www.gildasclubsouthjersey.org. Frances was a 23-year survivor of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
