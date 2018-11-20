EDLA, SUNIL DAYAL, - 61, of Ventnor City, died suddenly on Thursday, November, 2018. He was loving Father, Husband, Father-in-law, Uncle and Friend. Services for Sunil will be conducted at 11:00 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, 2706 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home from 10:00am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40, in Mays Landing, NJ 08330 following Services.

