EDLA, SUNIL DAYAL, - 61, of Ventnor City, died suddenly on Thursday, November, 2018. He was loving Father, Husband, Father-in-law, Uncle and Friend. Services for Sunil will be conducted at 11:00 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, 2706 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home from 10:00am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40, in Mays Landing, NJ 08330 following Services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.