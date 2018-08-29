Edmonds, Cornelia Roberta, - 79, of Whitesboro NJ, passed away on Tuesday August 21, 2018 in Abington, PA. During her life time she worked in the nursing industry. She will be missed by her daughters, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday September 1, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Whitesboro, 8 West Main Street Whitesboro, NJ 08210. The viewing will begin at 8:00 am with the service to follow at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Household of Ruth Cemetery, Whitesboro, NJ. Please keep the family in your prayers. Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service PC, Ewbfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.