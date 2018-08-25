Edmondson, William Michael, - 68, of Villas, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018. Formerly of Philadelphia, William has been an area resident for 42 years and was a self-employed roofer. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, working around his home, and being with his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan (1999), 3 step-children Theresa Slobodjian, David Tomes and Daniel Tomes, 4 brothers and 1 sister. William is survived by his children Shanna (Kevin) Edmondson, William E. (Rhonda) Edmondson and Joanie (Joseph) Edmondson, step-children John Tomes and Stacy Tomes, 26 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, brother David Tomes and sisters Suzanne Romero and Dale Roccia and brother-in-law Patrick Morris. Funeral services for William will be held 11am on Monday, August 27th, 2018 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am -11am. Burial will immediately follow service at the Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
