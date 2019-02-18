Edwards, Carolyn M., - 74, of Egg Harbor Township, earned her wings and left this earth to be with her loving husband, Leonard, on February 14, 2019. She was born on September 12, 1944, in Lothair, KY, to Arthur and Margaret Adkins. She was a devoted wife and loving stay-at-home mother. For three years she worked at the Flagship in AC, then became a dedicated grandmother for years. Her hobbies included bingo at the casino, jigsaw puzzles, and watching hummingbirds in the spring. She is survived by her daughters, Lenora, Veronica, Bella, as well as an entourage of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and predeceased by daughter, Erika. A gathering with the family will begin at 10:30am on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with a service to follow at 11am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield. Burial will be privately held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Deborah Heart and Lung Center. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
