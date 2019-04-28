Edwards, Caron K., - 51, of Galloway, passed away on April 19, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Osaka, Japan. Caron graduated from EHT High School in 1988. She worked at Wendy's and Arby's until she became a homemaker. Caron loved cats, crafting, going out with friends and sushi. She is predeceased by her father, Stanley Clark. Caron is survived by her loving husband, Marc Edwards; her precious children, Sylvia, Sophia and Anthony Edwards; and her mother, Patricia Clark. A gathering to celebrate Caron's life will be held on Saturday, May 11th from 12:00 to 1:00 PM from a service at 1:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway 609-641-0001. For directions and condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. "I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one, of happy times and laughing times. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done."
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.