Edwards, Doris L., - 96, of Manahawkin, NJ., passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at home. She was born in Trenton, N.J., residing there prior to moving to Manahawkin, in 1985. Doris worked in the Classified Dept., preparing layouts for the Trentonian Newspaper, Trenton. She was a member of Manahawkin Baptist Church, Manahawkin. Doris was predeceased by her husband Frederick Edwards, son Dennis Edwards, daughter-in-law Deborah Edwards, and grandson Christopher Edwards. She is survived by her son Barry Edwards, and wife Roxanne, grandson Jeremy Edwards and wife Jodi, granddaughter Tara Williams (Edwards) and husband Chris, great-grandchildren Kelsey, Kaitlyn, Ethan, Landon, Carter, Madison, Mia, and Alex. Family and friends may gather Monday, February 24, from 9:30 AM 11 AM, with the funeral service at 11 AM, at Manahawkin Baptist Church, 400 Beach Ave., Manahawkin, N.J., 08050. Burial will follow at 1:15 PM at Greenwood Cemetery, 1800 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton Twp., N.J., 08619. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Alzheimer's Assn. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
