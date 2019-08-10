Edwards, Robert E., - 98, of Town Bank, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019. Robert was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Wade and Helen Hogan Edwards. He had many occupations including his last as a boiler operator at Snows Fisheries in Lower Township, Cape May. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Stella Maris Council #3546 in Villas. Robert was a member of St. John Neumann Parish, North Cape May, and was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and by his daughter Denise Edwards and his brother Arthur Edwards. Left to cherish Robert's memory are his loving wife of 27 years, Rita Fletcher Edwards, his children, Janice (Victor) Blusabage, Robert Edwards, Stephen (Linda) Edwards, Gregory (Marie) Fletcher, Mary Lou Fletcher, Nadine Fletcher and Edward Fletcher and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14 at 11 am at St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd, N. Cape May. Friends and family will be received from 9:45 am to 10:45 am at the church and interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

