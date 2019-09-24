Eells, Jayne, - 79, of Brigantine, NJ, On September 15, 2019; of Brigantine, NJ; formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, and Carney's Point, NJ; Loving mother of Jeff Nixon and Jonathan Eells; Dear sister of Carol Eells, Nancy Sadler, and the late William Eells III. A registered nurse by profession, Jayne started her career working in patient care and public health. Her later years were spent working for Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia. After her retirement from Independence, Jayne began traveling the world and got great joy from exploring and visiting new places across the globe. Jayne was also an avid cook and loved cooking delicious meals for her family and friends. Jayne's family will greet friends on Sat., Sept. 28, 2019, 11-11:45 AM at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where her Memorial Service will begin at Noon. Interment at Gates of Heaven Cem., Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jayne may be made to Marine Mammal Stranded Center, P.O. Box 773, Brigantine, NJ 08203. (https://www.mmsc.org/ways-to-donate)
