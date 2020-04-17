Egan, Rose Isabelle, - 96, of Hernando Beach, FL passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020, in Spring Hill, FL. She was born on October 22, 1923, to George and Isabelle Craig in Altoona, PA. The family moved to New York, where Rose met her late husband of 55 years, Peter J. Egan. Together they raised 5 children. She was proceeded in death by Peter and two sons, Robert and Michael. Rose was a true "Rosie the Riveter," working at Hughes Aircraft during WWII, followed by employment at Readers Digest. In 1969 the family moved to Pomona, NJ where they owned and operated the Cozy Acres Motel. Later she worked for Spencer Gifts and Prudential. Rose loved traveling, cooking, baking and gatherings with family and friends. She is survived by her children, Richard Egan of Pleasantville, NJ, Nancy Egan of Upper Township, NJ and Ann (Mike) Ralidak of Hernando Beach, FL; grandchildren, Michael, Samantha, Amanda, Keith, Jullette, Mathew and Michelle; along with 10 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to our Mom's beautiful, compassionate caretaker, Kati Boger. Our Mom was a true optimist and although these are challenging times all around, we look forward to being able to reunite as a family and surround ourselves with our friends to celebrate 96 years of a life well lived. Rose will be buried at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery next to Pete and surrounded by Robert and Michael. Please consider donations to the A.C. Rescue Mission or your local food bank.

