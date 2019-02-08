Egan, Thomas J. "Tom", - 71, of Millville, passed away peacefully at Inspira Medical Center on Friday, February 1, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Tom was raised in Lindenwold, NJ, graduating from Camden Catholic High School, Class of '65. Tom served in the United States Coast Guard during the Viet Nam War as an EN-2. Tom was retired as the owner/operator of Chammings Electric in Vineland, working there over 40 plus years. He was a member of the Millville Elks Lodge #580 and the Millville Thunderbolt Club. He also was a respected member of the Wednesday & Saturday Millville golf gang. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Pam. When visiting the Outer Banks, he loved going fishing, golfing and body surfing. Tom also was very proud of his Irish heritage. He cherished spending time with his family and grandchildren, and hanging with his many friends. Tom will lovingly be remembered for his easy smile, his quick wit and his generosity toward his fellow man. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years: Pam; son: Thomas, Jr (Kari); daughter: Michelle Gatto (Frank); 2 brothers: Bernard (Peg) and Terry (Dawn); 4 sisters: Marge Rafter (Joe), Mary Grace (Rick), Patty Norris (Mike) and Kathy McCarthy (Tom); 4 grandchildren: Katelin, Tommy, Frankie and Mikey; sister in law: Linda Coleman and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents: Bernard and Margaret, nee Thornhill. Services were held yesterday at the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home in Millville. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Millville Thunderbolt Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1513, Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com, www.rocapshannon.com or snjtoday.com
