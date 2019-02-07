Eichorst, Jean, - 86, of Somers Point, passed away on January 26, 2019. Jean was a mother, a wife, a nurse, a singer, a knitter, a Jersey Girl, and an Eagles fan. She is greatly missed and survived by her children Kate (Cat) and Richard (Jennifer). Services will be held on Saturday, February 9 at Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Rd., Somers Point, NJ. Family visitation 9-11 am, service 11 am, refreshments to follow. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com
