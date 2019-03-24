Eisen, David Anthony, - 34, of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Minotola, was born on December 12, 1984 and went to join his loved ones who passed before him on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. A loving son to David Eisen, and Julynn Cincotti-Romano and Lorenzo Romano; a wonderful "pain-in-the butt" brother to Lauren Calderone (who would not have had it any other way); Godson of Fredrick Cincotti; Godfather of Anthony Totten; and loved greatly by Dr. Sandy Calderone who was like a father to him. David was predeceased by his loving Godmother, Patricia Ann Ireland. Words will never be able to express how missed he will be by his family and friends. David was a free spirit who could make friends with anyone. His jokes and his musical laugh brought the best out of everyone who was lucky enough to know him. He was a lover of animals and would talk to anyone who would listen about the family dog, Jessica and his own dog, Pumpkin. He graduated from Buena Regional High School in 2003 and attended Gloucester County College where he attained three Associate Degrees. Afterward, he attended Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL where he studied International Business and Law. The viewing will be a private affair of close family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1:30pm at Laurel Memorial Park, 2301 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. David will be laid to rest next to his mom-mom Harriet and pop-pop Anthony Cincotti so they may look over him until we meet again. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Covenant House, 929 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, or to your local animal shelter. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
