Eisenlohr, Donna L., - 64, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Donna was a graduate of Millville High School Class of '73 and received her BA from Glassboro in 1977. She will be fondly remembered as the co-owner of the Holly City Deli on 10th street. Donna enjoyed reading and traveling but loved her special time with family and friends. Donna is survived by her husband: John; 2 sisters: Jackie Sinone and Carolyn Weiss (Rick); brother: Michael Beck (Melanie); nephews: Eric Sinone (Carrie), Todd Sinone (Jessica), Keith Sinone (Lori), Chris Weiss and Ricky Weiss; niece: Hanna Beck; sister in law: Wendy Gettle. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 1 PM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 12 Noon. Burial will be private. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or www.rocapshannon.com.Memorial donations in Donna's name can be made to: Inspira Foundation, % Scarpa Cancer Center, 2950 College Drive, Suite 1 F, Vineland, NJ 08360.
