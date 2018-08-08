Eisenlohr, W. Scott, - 60, of Galloway, passed away on Saturday, August 4, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He graduated Ocean City High School 1976 and went on to graduate Bethany College in Wheeling, West VA in 1980. While in college, Scott became a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. He was a radio DJ, writer and cook. Scott was an active member of the Absecon United Methodist Church and choir as well as the Pomona Golf and Country Club. He enjoyed golf, bowling, singing, walking his dog, and watching his favorite teams; the Phillies and Eagles. He is predeceased by his parents, Walter H. and Eleanor K. Eisenlohr and his sister, Jane Eisenlohr Sweiderk. Scott is survived by his wife, Stacey (nee Hicks); his daughter, Julie; his sister, Mary Beth Eisenlohr Spiegel of Folsom, NJ; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 9th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. There will be another visitation on Friday, August 10th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service starting at 11:00 AM all taking place at the Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Rd, Absecon. Interment will immediately follow at the Absecon United Methodist Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Rd, Absecon, NJ 08201 or America's Keswick, 601 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759.
