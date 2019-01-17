Eisiminger, Patricia Mary, - 67, of Somers Point, NJ, passed away January 16, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with lung cancer and heart disease. Pat was pre deceased by her parents Edward and Ruth and brother Harry Hagan. She is survived by her children Michele Keith (Brian) Thomas, Janet and Pattianne Eisiminger, grandchildren Evan, Kyle, Shawn, Brian, Kayla, Krysta,Thomas and Anthony, great grand daughter Ariah and sister Linda Hagan and many nieces and nephews. Pat was an avid bowler before she got sick and loved to play cards with family and friends. She deeply cherished her grandchildren and will be forever missed. A service will be held on Saturday January 19, 2019 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 at 10:00 AM with the family receiving friend from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
