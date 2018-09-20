Eitnier , Carolyn Ann (nee Duncan), - of Sykesville, Maryland, passed on peacefully, as her three loving and fiercely devoted children surrounded her on May 1st, 2018, in Sykesville, Maryland. Carolyn was an attentive and dedicated wife, loving mother and grandmother, and her family's Matriarch. Carolyn was born in Philadelphia on May 13, 1931, to George and Julia Duncan (nee Walker). After Graduating from High School, Carolyn began her nursing training in 1949 at Trenton State Hospital. She received her Registered Nursing degree from Atlantic City Hospital on October 21, 1952 and held on to that title until her retirement in 1992. During her training she met her first husband, Paul J. Cooper. They married in 1951. Carolyn and Paul lived in Trenton NJ and had two children together; Paula and James. Sadly, Paul passed away in 1959. In 1960, Carolyn moved to Atlantic City, NJ, with her two young children to begin a new life. As a single working mother, she managed to purchase land and build a house on Brigantine Island, NJ, on her own. This was not only a bold and courageous move on Carolyn's part, but unprecedented on this yet growing island and the traditional social convention of her time, which did not always allow women the power to execute their personal constitution. In her regular fashion, Carolyn resolutely discarded conformity and charted her own way, using her stubborn perseverance and tenacity as her only masters. Carolyn was the most eligible bachelorette on the island. She met William (Bud) Eitnier, on a blind date on Christmas Eve 1961 and there then began a half-century love affair; they married only 3 months later, on March 3rd, 1962. Bud adopted Paula and James, and together, he and Carolyn went on to have another son, Daniel. Carolyn and Bud never left each other's side for over 52 years; he lavished her with love, adoration, admiration, and ardent allegiance and she showered him with devotion and undying reverence. Theirs was a true bond, so her family is ensured she will be forever sailing the heavens with Bud. Carolyn and Bud raised their family and provided a warm and loving home for their three children. That house was the cornerstone of the Eitnier family, and it stayed that way, as they meticulously and dotingly cared for it until Bud's passing in 2014. Bud and Carolyn enjoyed sailing and traveling, exploring such places as England, Scotland, Bermuda, Alaska, Hawaii, Nova Scotia; always together. Carolyn enjoyed reading romance novels, cross-stitching and needlework. They treasured reunions, get-togethers, holidays and any reason to bring their beloved family to their Brigantine homestead to rejoice in warmth and family closeness, which they had forever nurtured; the love that they have so fiercely tended will continue to live through their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for all eternity. Carolyn is survived by; her daughter, Paula Delligatti, son-inlaw Ralph Delligatti, her son, James Eitnier, daughter-in-law Susan Eitnier and son, Daniel Eitnier, daughter-in-law Jenny Eitnier. Also surviving; seven grandchildren, Christin, Rachel, Rebecca, Sarah, Peter, Michael and Stephanie, three adopted grandchildren Damien, Daniel and Madison, and finally two great-grandchildren Lucey and Landon. Nieces and nephews Kim, Terri, Matthew, Pam and Scott. Carolyn's sister Judith (Duncan) Macgillivray passed in 2011. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate Carolyn's life on September 23rdh 2018 at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ. Visitation at 2PM. Memorial Service at 3PM. Relatives and friends are welcome for a late lunch/early dinner at a different location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn's family would like to ask for donations in her name towards Alzheimer's research (www.keepmemoryalive.org) or Galactosemia Research (www.galactosemia.org). To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Carolyn please visit www.keatesplum.com . Services have been entrusted to Keates- Plum Funeral Home, 609-266-3481.
