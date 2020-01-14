Ekatomatis, Rodothea, - 71, of Margate, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband of over 46 years, Ioannis Ekatomatis, her children, grandchildren, and countless friends and family. She was born on August 14, 1948, in Skoutaros, Lesvos Greece, moving to the United States at the age of 22. There, she met and fell in love with Ioannis after the two were introduced by family in Atlantic City NJ. Rodothea went to school in Greece to learn sewing, which she quickly fell in love with. She worked as a seamstress for over three decades, mostly for the same company. After she retired, she loved traveling to Greece in the summers, knitting, and most of all spending time with family and her loving grandchildren. She was an avid volunteer at her church, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Atlantic City, and was well known among her family and friends for her delicious pastries and Greek dishes, her beautiful flowers and vegetable garden, and the care and love she gave to her family. Rodothea was preceded in death by her parents, Antonios and Athena Zeibekis and her brother, Savvas Zeibekis. She is survived by her loving husband, Ioannis Ekatomatis, and their children Konstantinos (Eleftheria) grandchildren, Yanni & Apostoli; Antonios (Jamie), grandchild Ian; and Elleni (Athanasios), grandchildren Athena & Nikolaos. She also is survived by her sisters, Konstantina Nikolaidis, Fotini Thalassinos, and brothers, Christos Zeibekis and Efstratios Zeibekis and countless nieces and nephews. Please join us celebrating her life Thursday, January 16, 2020, 10:00-11:00 a.m viewing followed by service at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Atlantic City, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
To send flowers to the family of Rodothea Ekatomatis, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
13 S. Mt. Vernon Ave
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ 08401
13 S. Mt. Vernon Ave
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ 08401
Guaranteed delivery before Rodothea's Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
13 S. Mt. Vernon Ave
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ 08401
13 S. Mt. Vernon Ave
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ 08401
Guaranteed delivery before Rodothea's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.